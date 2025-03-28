The Pulse of Tradition festival to share a love of Thai culture and lifestyle to Hanoi

In addition to the workshops and tastings, there will be a performance on stage, including the traditional dances from various regions of Thailand and a mini-concert of SISMA, a female T-Pop band. These shows will serve as a bridge between tradition and originality, allowing spectators to experience unique blends of culture in the heart of the capital.

A special highlight of the festival is the demonstration of Loy Krathong through a digital platform, and the famed Songkran water Festival, one of the most vibrant and unique festivals in Asia, recognised by UNESCO.

The public will also have the opportunity to try traditional Thai costumes during the event and also get a chance to win big prizes, such as plane tickets to Thailand, by taking part in a daily raffle.

The films being shown will be Love Destiny the Movie which is being shown at the Imperial Citadel, on the big screen at 6pm on March 29. The Thai period film, a romantic comedy, will transport the audience back in time on a journey where a couple try to rediscover long-lost love.

The next day, movie buffs will get to enjoy a thriller comedy, 404 Run Run, also beginning at 6 pm, with a surprise visit by lead actor Ter Chantavit Dhanasevi, who will be giving interviews from 3-6 pm.

With the theme The Pulse of Tradition, the Thai Festival in Ha Noi will bring a new spirit, affirming that 'Thailand's Creative Economy' is a symbol of unique creativity, nurtured from a long-standing cultural heritage, while keeping pace with global trends.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network