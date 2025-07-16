Tourism committee urges explanation from Sorawong on "Half-Half Thai Travel" delays

Phisut Rattanawong, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tourism and Sports, chaired a meeting on Tuesday (July 15) to find solutions to the ongoing problems with the 'Half-Half Thai Travel' scheme, which has been facing unresolved issues for nearly two weeks.

The "Half-Half Thai Travel" project is a government-backed tourism stimulus initiative aimed at revitalizing domestic travel in Thailand.

Launched on July 1, 2025, the program offers Thai nationals substantial subsidies for accommodation and travel-related expenses.

One major point of contention raised was why the government has not reintroduced the successful "Paotang" application, which had been instrumental in the "We Travel Together" scheme.

Despite resolving previous issues, the government opted to hire a new company to run the current scheme, causing significant delays and problems.