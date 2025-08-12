Thai assaults Malaysian tourists, hurting tourism confidence

Following the assault of two Malaysian tourists in Bangkok’s Ratchadamri area on the night of August 7, 2025, in which a stressed Thai national reportedly poured thinner on the victims, the Thai tourism industry has voiced concern over the country’s safety image.
Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, honorary president and senior advisor to the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), described the incident as serious and deeply disturbing. He said it not only directly affects tourists’ perceptions of Thailand but also damages the country’s safety image in the eyes of the international community, particularly among ASEAN countries, which place strong emphasis on security.
He noted that the attack would inevitably undermine confidence, especially if video footage or news of the incident spreads widely. Although it did not occur during the high season, it is a crucial test of how effectively state agencies can manage the situation and restore trust.
Thailand, he said, must urgently strengthen tangible safety infrastructure for tourists and clearly communicate these measures in official foreign-language channels to reassure both travellers and foreign governments that their citizens can visit without fear.
“We have repeatedly talked about safety measures, but the problem lies in weak communication. We must deliver messages in multiple languages to foreign media, embassies and the platforms that international audiences use. Proactive communication from relevant agencies, such as the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and even the Tourist Police, is essential, and they must work closely together,” he said.
He added that the swift arrest of the suspect, coupled with the Tourism Ministry’s public updates assessing the situation and clarifying the cause, was a step in the right direction. However, he stressed that Thailand must continue communicating clearly to demonstrate how seriously the state treats crimes that affect tourists.
Sisdivachr also addressed external factors affecting tourism, notably the recent appreciation of the baht to 32 per US dollar. He said that while the stronger currency may influence some travellers’ decisions to visit Thailand, the impact was not yet severe as the exchange rate had not risen to an uncompetitive level.
However, he said operators were hopeful that the Bank of Thailand, under its new governor from the private sector, would better understand business needs and implement policies to lower interest rates. Such a move, he said, would help ease cost pressures on tourism businesses that have yet to fully recover.
“We have raised this issue many times without any real response. This time, we hope to see concrete action, both in terms of lowering interest rates and attracting more foreign tourists, so that the industry can keep moving forward,” he said.
Another key priority, Sisdivachr added, was developing new attractions to inject variety and appeal to repeat visitors seeking fresh experiences. He noted that many travellers were now choosing Vietnam for its new tourist spots and more convenient transport links, much as Thai tourists were increasingly visiting China for its interconnected and well-developed attractions.
Thailand, he stressed, needed to ensure that its secondary destinations were genuinely accessible, safe and rich in compelling stories. He recommended that the TAT and local administrative organisations work together to expand existing thematic routes so they link effectively across multiple provinces. This, he said, should be paired with investment in transport infrastructure such as roads, public transport and intercity connections, to create attractive new options for travellers.
Natthriya Thaweevong, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, expressed her deepest condolences on behalf of the Thai government and all relevant agencies over the assault on two Malaysian tourists in Bangkok. She said the authorities were committed to providing full medical care and assistance until the victims could be safely repatriated.
The incident on August 7 involved an unemployed Thai national who, reportedly suffering from hunger and mental distress, attacked the two Malaysian tourists in the Ratchadamri area by dousing them with flammable liquid and setting them alight. “This was a deeply saddening incident for both Thais and Malaysians,” Natthriya said, adding that Malaysia remains one of Thailand’s top source markets for international tourists.
Both victims remain hospitalised. The male tourist sustained burns to 69% of his body and remains unconscious, while the female tourist suffered burns to 36% of her body, is conscious and able to communicate through writing. Doctors say their conditions are stable and gradually improving, though the male victim’s injuries are more severe. The government has discussed initial compensation with the victims’ relatives, who will also check the victims’ travel insurance coverage with AirAsia.
Relatives have expressed a wish to transfer the patients to Malaysia for further treatment, but doctors have advised against immediate travel. The male victim is expected to remain in hospital for about one month, and the female for two to three weeks.
The ministry is coordinating with the Tourist Police to assist the victims’ relatives, providing transport to and from their accommodation and responding to requests for support.
Under the government’s compensation scheme for foreign tourists, assistance will be considered on a case-by-case basis:
Medical expenses will be reimbursed based on receipts, up to a maximum of 500,000 baht, with any insurance payouts deducted.
An additional 50,000 baht will be provided for emotional distress, bringing the total to no more than 550,000 baht. The government will also review whether further assistance is appropriate.
Natthriya stressed that authorities must also determine the attacker’s true motive in order to improve risk assessments and strengthen tourist protection measures.