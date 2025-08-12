Thai assaults Malaysian tourists, hurting tourism confidence

Following the assault of two Malaysian tourists in Bangkok’s Ratchadamri area on the night of August 7, 2025, in which a stressed Thai national reportedly poured thinner on the victims, the Thai tourism industry has voiced concern over the country’s safety image.

Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, honorary president and senior advisor to the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), described the incident as serious and deeply disturbing. He said it not only directly affects tourists’ perceptions of Thailand but also damages the country’s safety image in the eyes of the international community, particularly among ASEAN countries, which place strong emphasis on security.

He noted that the attack would inevitably undermine confidence, especially if video footage or news of the incident spreads widely. Although it did not occur during the high season, it is a crucial test of how effectively state agencies can manage the situation and restore trust.

Thailand, he said, must urgently strengthen tangible safety infrastructure for tourists and clearly communicate these measures in official foreign-language channels to reassure both travellers and foreign governments that their citizens can visit without fear.

“We have repeatedly talked about safety measures, but the problem lies in weak communication. We must deliver messages in multiple languages to foreign media, embassies and the platforms that international audiences use. Proactive communication from relevant agencies, such as the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and even the Tourist Police, is essential, and they must work closely together,” he said.