Scientists speed breed rice on edge of desert

Wang Sen, a CAAS researcher involved in the project, said the man-made environment was costly due to the vast amount of energy required to simulate sunlight and warm temperatures in Chengdu and the hefty construction cost of greenhouses in a population centre in Southwest China, where land is limited.

"The construction cost for greenhouses in Hotan is much cheaper than in many other parts of China because many were built on levelled wasteland," he said.

That prompted the researchers to shift their focus to Xinjiang's endless deserts.

Abundant sunlight and the huge temperature difference between day and night in Xinjiang also encourage crop development and help reduce the energy required to simulate such conditions.

After two years of trial and error, they speeded breed rice in the desert.

Wang said his colleagues are now thinking about using the same technology to speed breed other crops in the desert, including potato, corn, wheat, rapeseed, cotton and alfalfa.

Li Lei

China Daily

Asia News Network