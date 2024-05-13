Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong calls it a day after two decades in the job

Lee, the Singapore Prime Minister since 2004, said in the letter that he advised the president to invite Lawrence Wong to form the next government, the international media reported on Monday.

Tharman accepted Lee's resignation and said he would appoint Wong as prime minister and invite him to form the new government.

Wong announced at a press conference that Gan Kim Yong and Heng Swee Keat will be deputy prime ministers in the new government.

Gan will remain the minister for trade and industry, and replace Wong as the chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Lee and Teo Chee Hean will be senior ministers in the new cabinet, said Wong, who will remain as the finance minister.

Born in Singapore during British colonial rule, the 72-year-old Lee is the eldest son of Singapore's first prime minister, Lee Kuan Yew.