Solar products made in Southeast Asia targeted

Several US solar product makers formally sought the probe last month, stating tariffs are needed for imports of such goods. Given that Chinese solar companies are increasingly setting up production facilities in Southeast Asia, experts said the probe is targeting Chinese imports in response to petitions of US manufacturers who are reportedly struggling from fiercer market competition.

However, as China is diversifying its exports and the US solar industry is heavily relying on imports from Southeast Asia, any potential tariffs will hurt the consumers of such products in the United States more than the producers. The burden of such tariffs will likely pass on to US solar project developers as well as consumers at large, experts said.

"China's PV (photovoltaic) industry has a significant advantage in technology, prices and (after-sales) service, thanks to years of large-scale development and technological iterations. The US competitors are worried that China's PV industry will quickly dominate the global market, leaving little space for them," said Lin Boqiang, the head of the China Institute for Studies in Energy Policy at Xiamen University.