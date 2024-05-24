Singapore Airlines adopts cautious meal service, safety measures during turbulence

Cabin crew will also sit down and fasten their seat belts when the seat-belt sign is lit, SIA said on May 23 in response to queries.

But unlike in the past – when only hot drinks would be cut off during turbulence – the new measures would require all meal and drink services to stop when the ride gets bumpy.

Other existing safety measures that kick in during poor weather conditions will remain in place.

These include getting crew members to secure loose items in the cabin, advising passengers to return to their seats and buckle up, and monitoring passengers who may need assistance, such as those in the toilet.