Fire kills 14, injures 3 in Hanoi

The blaze started around 12.30am in a five-storey house on Trung Kinh Street.

Three people are currently being treated at Giao Thong Van Tai Hospital. One, an elderly resident of the house, is in a serious condition. The other two are stable.

According to Cau Giay District police, the fire spread quickly and the whole property was engulfed in thick, black smoke.

Four people trapped in the building managed to escape by smashing windows and climbing to the ground floor.

Firefighters rushed to the scene but because of the location of the property, about 200m from Trung Kính Street, trucks were enable to get close and hoses had to be pulled into the alley to extinguish the blaze.