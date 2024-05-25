China plans to add 19 new professions

The new professions include roles such as live-streaming hosts, generative artificial intelligence system operators, user growth operation managers, intelligent connected vehicle testers, cloud network intelligent maintenance personnel, cultural and creative product planners and operators, intelligent manufacturing system maintenance personnel, industrial internet maintenance personnel, and bioengineering technicians.
In addition, the newly classified types of work will cover areas such as mobile operating system application designers.
The Ministry said that the establishment of these occupations aims to enhance the professional identity of workers and enable them to reap the benefits of relevant national policies.
Last October, the ministry invited public feedback on the proposed new occupations, receiving over 430 suggestions predominantly focused on business services, manufacturing and information technology.
According to the ministry, the preliminary list of the 19 new professions and 29 newly classified types of work will be open for public review until June 7, 2024.
Zhang Jie
China Daily
Asia News Network