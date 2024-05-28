Ng Poh Tip (1943-2024) leaves behind great legacy

Ng Poh Tip, former group chief editor of The Star, founding member of Asia News Network (1943-2024)

Ng Poh Tip, former group chief editor of The Star, who died on Saturday at 81, was a monumental figure in Malaysian and Asian journalism. She left behind a legacy that few Asian editors are able to match.

And yet, in her own humble way, she would not have admitted to the success or allow anyone to portray her in such light. She had an unforceful way of going about things – but always forceful in her judgments. She was 99% right most of the time, and those who work with her could always count on her wisdom.

First and foremost, Poh Tip’s pragmatic partnership with former Star Media Group CEO Steven Tan propelled The Star to the No 1 best-selling newspaper in Malaysia. If the business side sells, the content side seduces readers. The Star became not just a newspaper but a daily companion of its readers.