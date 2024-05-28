Ng Poh Tip (1943-2024) leaves behind great legacy

Ng Poh Tip, former group chief editor of The Star, founding member of Asia News Network (1943-2024)
Ng Poh Tip, former group chief editor of The Star, who died on Saturday at 81, was a monumental figure in Malaysian and Asian journalism. She left behind a legacy that few Asian editors are able to match.
And yet, in her own humble way, she would not have admitted to the success or allow anyone to portray her in such light. She had an unforceful way of going about things – but always forceful in her judgments. She was 99% right most of the time, and those who work with her could always count on her wisdom.
First and foremost, Poh Tip’s pragmatic partnership with former Star Media Group CEO Steven Tan propelled The Star to the No 1 best-selling newspaper in Malaysia. If the business side sells, the content side seduces readers. The Star became not just a newspaper but a daily companion of its readers.
That partnership expanded with Poh Tip’s vision to create regional and international credibility for The Star as it had an opportunity to become a co-founding member of the Asia News Network (ANN). From an initial seven members, ANN today has 22 members in 20 Asian countries. It’s one of the world’s largest and longest-established news media alliances. In Asia, it is unrivalled.
As an ANN board member, Poh Tip created, shaped, and fine-tuned the network. She rarely missed ANN meetings, which tended to rotate around the region. She always strove to be a friend among friends in her work with other editors of ANN member media. She supported the first ANN office in Bangkok by sending a full-time editorial staff from Kuala Lumpur to jumpstart the website and regional editorial operation.
Poh Tip was instrumental in bringing a member from China into ANN, which was not an easy feat. She led a three-person ANN delegation for talks with China Daily in Beijing, established trust, and enhanced the multinational working relationship. China Daily sent staff to work in Bangkok, and today is one of ANN’s most active members.
From its inception, The Star’s regional reputation and synergy grew alongside ANN. Today, The Star’s popular Asean+ section could claim to find its roots back in 1999 when Poh Tip sealed an ANN initiative with six other editors on a trip to Germany with Konrad Adenauer. The latter supported and helped nurture ANN, sharing the same vision with the seven founding ANN editors.
Poh Tip was a quiet, unassuming, and yet a great chief editor. She can’t be denied her media legacy, regional vision, and all-around editorial management excellence. ANN will celebrate its 25th anniversary in Kuala Lumpur in September this year, and truly in her honour.
By Pana Janviroj
Former executive director of Asia News Network