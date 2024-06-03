Zelenskyy in Manila to promote peace summit, claims China and Russia undermining

Zelenskyy arrived unannounced and under heavy security in Manila late Sunday after speaking over the weekend at the Shangri-La defence forum in Singapore. He was given a red carpet welcome with military honours Monday at the presidential palace before meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., after which he left the Philippines.

Marcos pledged that his country would take part in the peace summit, Philippine Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said.

“I’m happy to hear today from you that you’ll participate in our peace steps,” Zelenskyy told Marcos. “It’s a very strong signal.”

The White House said Vice President Kamala Harris will represent the US at the meeting in Lucerne on June 15.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine needs more mental health workers for its soldiers. Marcos promised to help and welcomed a decision by Ukraine to open an embassy in Manila this year which would hasten efforts to deliver assistance.

“We have ourselves been trying to promote the continuing adherence to international law in our part of the world,” Marcos said. “The issues that you are facing are similar and in parallel to ours and, therefore, the position the Philippines takes is always to promote peace.”