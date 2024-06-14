Harnessing Green-Tech: A strategy for carbon neutrality in Thailand

Fairatmos Founder and CEO Natalia Rialucky said, “Indonesia hosts 15% of the world's potential Nature-Based Carbon sinks. Fairatmos seeks to simplify the process, enabling anyone, regardless of size, to initiate nature-based projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions without excessive costs. Therefore, overcoming hurdles like limited technical expertise, lengthy certification process, and high capital investment is vital to ensure everyone can take a part in restoring the atmosphere.”

As a climate technology company, Fairatmos has received support for its product, Atmoswatch, from ANGIN, an early-stage investment platform and development advisory consulting company based in Indonesia, through its PMF (Product Market Fit) Program powered by Official Development Assistance (ODA). This initiative aims to refine startups’ products to better meet market needs by providing funding, tailored mentorship, and networking opportunities.

Ursula Toding, ANGIN Business Development Senior Associate, said, “We were impressed by Fairatmos’ alignment with government priorities, especially in carbon offset initiatives, amid Indonesia’s focus on carbon regulation. Startups like Fairatmos are crucial in leveraging business to address environmental challenges, aligning impact with commercial viability. Through impactful businesses like Fairatmos, we can become more strategic in our approach, achieving both meaningful impact and sustainable growth.”

On the other side of the collaboration, Fairatmos invested by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India (VVSEAI), regional venture capital firms. The Singapore-based venture capital is driven by their understanding of the critical importance of mitigation and adaptation strategies in our collective fight against climate change.

VVSEAI's Partner Puiyan Leung said, “Innovators like Fairatmos play a vital role in supporting these efforts. We hope there will be similar projects across Southeast Asia so we can mitigate the impact of the climate crisis creatively and innovatively. Not only to reduce emissions but also to provide economic and social benefits to local communities and support their efforts in adapting to climate change, just like Fairatmos.”

To replicate this model in Thailand, identifying green-tech startups with a fervent dedication to sustainability is essential. Venture capital firms, such as VVSEAI, can provide support through funding, mentorship, and networking, while the Thai government and stakeholders foster conducive environments for sustainable investments.

The collaboration between Fairatmos and key ecosystem players serves as a successful blueprint for green-tech startups, investment platforms, and venture capital firms. This partnership showcases how these entities can synergize to mitigate carbon footprints and accelerate Southeast Asia's transition to a low-carbon economy, significantly advancing sustainability endeavours. Characterized by efficacy, this collaborative model offers a replicable framework for Thailand, demonstrating the potential for effective climate change combat through strategic alliances with firms.