US thanks Romania for its leader exiting Nato race, clearing path for Rutte

Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered the message to his Romanian counterpart Luminița-Teodora Odobescu. Their meeting Friday at the State Department came just a day after Romanian President Klaus Iohannis dropped out of the running for Nato’s top job, clearing the way for outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Blinken said he was “grateful” for Iohannis’ leadership in the alliance, although he did not specifically mention the contest to be Nato’s next secretary-general.

“Romania has played a critical role in making sure that the alliance is focused everywhere it needs to be focused, including on our eastern flank,” Blinken told Odobescu. “We’re grateful for that. I am grateful for President Iohannis and his leadership and making sure the alliance is appropriately focused.”