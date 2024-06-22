Pekingese named Wild Thang wins world's ugliest dog contest

Wild Thang and owner Ann Lewis will take home a cheque for $5,000 and be flown to New York for a special appearance on NBC's The Today Show next Monday.

Second place in the annual competition to raise awareness of animal rescue and adoption went to a first-time entrant, a wheelchair-bound 14-year-old pug named Rome. His owner, Michelle Grady of Rohnert Park, California, was thrilled with the result.