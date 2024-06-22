Hainan durians hit the market with prices over $27.5 per kilogram

In Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County in the southernmost island province of Hainan, Chen Qibang, Vice President of the Baoting County Durian Industry Association, planted approximately a hundred acres of durians on a hill.
Among over 2,000 durian trees, five-year-old trees have begun to bear fruit, with the largest one producing more than 80 durians, said Chen. These durians are sold at 200 yuan ($27.5) per kilogram, and most of them are sold to the local market.
Hainan's durian harvesting season runs from June to August, with the peak occurring in July.
