Kenya’s parliament burns amid tax protests; clashes spread, deaths reported

Protesters had demanded that legislators vote against the bill imposing new taxes on a country, East Africa’s economic hub, where frustrations over the high cost of living have simmered. Youth who had voted President William Ruto into power with cheers for his promises of economic relief have taken to the streets to object to the pain of reforms.

But lawmakers voted to pass the bill, then fled through a tunnel as protesters, many of them youth, outmanoeuvred police to enter. The fire was later put out.

At least five people were shot dead while treating the wounded, the Kenya Medical Association and other groups said in a joint statement. It said more than 30 people were injured, at least 13 with live bullets. One person shot dead was wrapped in a Kenyan flag and carried away. Another lay on the sidewalk, their head in the gutter.

As the sun set hours later, Kenya’s government still had no comment. Internet service in the country noticeably slowed in what NetBlocks called a “major disruption.” Ruto was outside Nairobi attending an African Union retreat. He had been expected to sign the finance bill into law this week and has two weeks to act.

The office of the Nairobi governor, a ruling party member, was also briefly on fire, with smoke pouring from its white facade. The office is located near parliament. Police water cannons were used to extinguish the fire.

Protesters could be heard shouting, “We’re coming for every politician.”