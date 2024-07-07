Xi urges all-out rescue, relief work after dike breach in Central China

The dike breach along the Dongting Lake at a township in Hunan province is expected to be sealed off by 12 am on Tuesday, according to local authorities.

A total of 87.3 meters of the dike breach has been sealed off as of 3 pm on Sunday, as the first respondents made the most efforts to close the 220 meters gap that has occurred in the dike in Tuanzhou township, Huarong county, in Hunan's Yueyang city, according to a news conference.

The breach occurred at around 5.48pm on Friday. A similar breach took place at the township in July 1996.

Zhang Yingchun, executive deputy governor of Hunan province, said emergency rescuers are racing against time to seal off the dam. With the cooperation of trucks and ships carrying the rocks, they can proceed to construct 60 to 80 meters of dams per day. A total of 100,000 cubic meters of rocks are needed to close the gap, she said.

Meanwhile, a total of more than 4,200 emergency rescuers and more than 3,000 pieces of equipment have been used for the rescue efforts, Zhang said at a news conference held in Huarong county on Sunday.

Great efforts have been made to strengthen the embankment that separates the inundated township from nearby ones, she said.

The embankment, viewed as the "second line of defence", is located about two kilometres away from the breached dike and is 14.3 kilometres long, according to Xinhua News Agency.