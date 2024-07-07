How a hand gesture can turn into a corporate crisis

“Given that cars are high-value consumer goods with a long lifespan, brand reputation plays a key role in purchasing decisions. If Renault Korea doesn’t navigate this issue well, it risks tainting the whole brand with misandry,” said a former consultant from a global brand consulting firm who asked to remain anonymous.

Caught in gender crossfire

This case is not the first time a company in Korea has been targeted over suspected use of the Megalian hand gesture. In 2021, major convenience store chain GS25 faced criticism for using a similar gesture in a poster. Last year, Korean gaming giants Nexon and Kakao Games were also targeted with similar complaints.

The roots of this symbol can be traced back to the late 2010s with the spread of the #MeToo movement and the 2016 stabbing murder of a woman in a public bathroom close to Gangnam Station in Seoul. These events brought the issue of misogyny in Korea to the forefront.

Women in Korea began voicing concerns over patriarchy and wage gaps, but men countered with grievances about compulsory military service with minimal compensation and societal pressures to provide financially.

While Megalia shut down in 2017, its controversial tactics generated an antifeminist wave in the years following, and gender divisions that continue to simmer today.

Mishandled apology

Renault Korea may not have fully grasped the gravity and sensitivity of this issue, at least initially. Experts in Korea have criticized the company's response as inadequate, suggesting it should have been more stringent and transparent.

On June 28, in its initial response to the backlash, Renault Korea removed all videos from its YouTube channel and posted a brief apology. While the company admitted it had failed to review the video thoroughly during production, the apology only concluded with a generic statement about Renault Korea's commitment to equality and nondiscrimination. It did not address any specific actions taken against the brand manager allegedly responsible for the gesture.

The following day, the brand manager involved issued a personal apology, but it only worsened public sentiment due to her contradictory remarks: "I knew that the hand gesture was a problematic, hateful expression, but I didn't realize that the hand gesture in my video would be interpreted as such."

Kim Yung-wook, a professor of communication and media at Ewha Womans University who specializes in corporate PR risk management, said, "It appears Renault Korea failed to employ what is called ‘dissociation communication,’ which would indicate that this was an individual's mistake and not reflective of the company’s values."

It was only in a second apology issued on June 30 that the company announced the suspension of the employee and the formation of an internal investigative committee.

Kim Soo-yeon, a professor of journalism and strategic communication at Sogang University, said, "From the start, they should have detailed how internal screening processes failed -- if they existed at all -- allowing such a video to be uploaded."

"Renault Korea needs to demonstrate a commitment to revising its entire corporate culture to eliminate misunderstandings and prejudices among consumers," Professor Kim of Ewha University added.

Renault Korea CEO Stephane Deblaise reportedly said on the company’s internal website on Wednesday, “We will systematize our internal content creation, communication and approval processes, as well as thoroughly implement internal ethics training to prevent future recurrences.”

Moon Joon-hyun

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network