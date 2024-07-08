Artificial intelligence to help accelerate landmine clearance in Ukraine

Dave Levy, Vice President for Worldwide Public Sector at Amazon Web Services said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the HALO Trust in their brilliant work in clearing landmines and other explosive devices left behind by conflicts around the world. Technology, and in this case, AI specifically, has enormous potential to help solve major global challenges, and we’re looking forward to working with HALO by enabling them to better harness the power of the satellite and drone imagery they are collecting to accelerate the clearing process.”

HALO and AWS

The support provided to HALO Trust by AWS includes credits that enable HALO to significantly leverage AWS cloud computing infrastructure globally and train staff to optimise its use. HALO has more than 1,200 field data collectors globally across 30 countries and territories who need to upload and safely store a vast quantity of data each day – including photos, spatial, and non-spatial data – and the volume of drone and satellite imagery is growing exponentially. They often need to do this while in minefields with little-to-no connectivity and need technology solutions that enable them to seamlessly work offline and upload that content to the cloud when bandwidth permits.

The investment by AWS is allowing HALO to process this data efficiently and securely store it within AWS’ state-of-the-art cloud computing infrastructure. AWS is now powering HALO’s Global Operations Information Management System, Geographic Information Systems, drone and satellite imagery processing, AI and machine learning models, along with other business-critical systems.

Other ways HALO is using the AWS Cloud

• Running AI and Machine Learning algorithms on satellite imagery to identify damaged buildings, using its SageMaker machine learning service.

• Powering HALO’s open-source mapping project in Ukraine, which integrates open-source data from a variety of sources via API and brings it into a central data repository hosted in AWS and helps HALO speak to the nature of the explosive threat.

• Hosting HALO’s suite of business intelligence tools, which provide critical insights into HALO’s operations.

This grant enables these technologies to be run in more countries and at a greater scale, which enriches operational decision-making and saves lives.

AWS is the world’s largest and most broadly adopted cloud network, with more than 200 fully featured services available from data centres globally. Millions of customers—including government agencies around the world—are using AWS to lower costs, increase security, become more agile, and innovate faster.