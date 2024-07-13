Global agricultural drone Industry is booming

Global Policy Trends

The report notes that governments in several countries have begun to liberalize regulations. In Brazil, the ANAC amended regulations to only require drone registration and pilot licensing before operations can begin. In the US, the FAA published an approval list of agricultural drones that can be used directly with exemptions. China has issued regulations allowing drone pilots to be trained by manufacturers.

"We are excited about these advancements in regulatory frameworks, as they will help to expand the use of agricultural drones and ultimately benefit farmers worldwide," said Zhang.

Best Practices

The report also highlights best practices, offering valuable guidance on personnel training, drone technology, agricultural applications, and the integration of agronomy and drones. Farmers can directly refer to this guidance to implement more professional agricultural operations.

Technological Advancements

The report also highlights technological advancements that have contributed to the growth of the agricultural drone industry. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) has allowed for more precise and efficient data processing and decision-making. Furthermore, developments in sensor technology have improved capabilities in precision agriculture. These advancements have not only increased efficiency but also reduced costs for farmers.

Agricultural Drone Tests and Case Studies

Numerous tests and case studies were documented by DJI Agriculture and its partners in 2023, including:

Drifting tests for the Agras T50 and T25 models in China, Australia, and Hungary.

Management of a 10-hectare navel orange orchard through a full growth cycle by a single farmer.

Herbicide application over agave farms in Mexico, saving 88% water and reducing costs by over USD 60 per hectare.

Targeted weed spraying in Australian pasture land, saving 50% on costs and reducing chemical usage by 51%.

Pesticide spraying in a 1,500-tree durian orchard in Thailand, reducing chemical usage by 20-30%.

Ripener spraying on smallholder sugarcane farms in South Africa, increasing final sugar yields by up to 1.78 tons per hectare.

Conclusion

DJI Agriculture's annual report highlights significant progress in the agricultural drone industry and paves the way for future advancements. By prioritizing sustainability and innovation, we aim to revolutionize modern agriculture and positively impact global food production. Stay tuned for our next update as we work towards a greener, smarter, and more efficient agricultural future.