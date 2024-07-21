Prosecution probes South Korea’s First Lady over Dior bag scandal, stock manipulation

This marks the first time in history that the wife of a sitting president has been summoned for a prosecution investigation.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office announced on July 21 that Kim was questioned for around 12 hours, from 1.30pm on July 20 to 1.20am on July 21, at an undisclosed government building behind closed doors “for security and safety reasons”.

Kim’s legal representative, lawyer Choi Ji-woo, stated on July 21 that Kim “diligently cooperated with the investigation and truthfully testified to all the facts”. He added that she had fully explained her position.

The scandal centres on accusations that Kim illegally received a Dior handbag worth about 3 million won ($2,900) and other expensive gifts from Korean-American pastor Choi Jae-young in September 2022, allegedly in exchange for favours.

Kim’s close aide surnamed Yoo, conceded during questioning in early July that the First Lady did receive the handbag but claimed she had ordered that it be returned to the pastor the same day.