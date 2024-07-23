Founder's arrest leaves Kakao's future in doubt

With a leadership vacuum and a dent in its reputation, concerns are rising over the impact of the disruption on the tech giant’s drive for corporate restructuring and growth in burgeoning technologies including artificial intelligence.

On Tuesday, the Seoul Southern District Court issued an arrest warrant for Kim Beom-su after a hearing, citing risks of him fleeing and destroying evidence. Kim faces charges linked to his involvement in stock price manipulation and driving SM shares above the price fixed at 120,000 won ($86) per share for Hybe’s public buying.

Suspicions over market manipulation were sparked last year after Kakao won a controlling stake in SM in a bidding battle with Hybe, the agency behind K-pop sensation BTS. As authorities started to investigate the case, Kim announced Kakao’s emergency operation in October and has since spearheaded the group’s organizational restructuring, leading the CA Council, the group’s control tower.

“The current situation is unfortunate, but we will do our best to minimize the management gap, under the leadership of CA Council co-chair Chung Sin-a,” Kakao said in a statement after the warrant was issued Tuesday. Chung doubles as CEO of Kakao.