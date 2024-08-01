Beijing to introduce travel pass for foreign visitors

"My friends who visited Beijing couldn't use Alipay for public transportation because they didn't have Chinese phone numbers. Alipay is quite convenient for foreigners who have lived in big cities for a while, but for foreign tourists, the new option (Beijing Pass) will be better," he said.

In addition to taking steps to streamline payment services, Beijing Subway has piloted the installation of multilingual translation devices at eight stations that foreign travellers frequently visit, such as Tian'anmen West on Line 1, to offer them more accurate and detailed information about subway schedules.

Furthermore, bilingual announcements in Chinese and English have been started at major railway stations, the two airports, and subway stations near tourist attractions.

According to data from the Beijing General Station of Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection, as of Monday, the number of entries and exits at Beijing's ports exceeded 10 million this year, surpassing the total number for the whole of last year.

Among these people, more than 1.2 million were inbound foreign visitors, a year-on-year increase of 210 per cent.

Apart from Beijing, other major cities in China such as Shanghai and Guangzhou, Guangdong province, are also making public transportation more accessible for international visitors by introducing similar passes and allowing taxi fares to be paid with international credit cards.

Du Juan

China Daily

Asia News Network