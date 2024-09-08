NK sends over 1,000 trash balloons to S. Korea in last 5 days

North Korea sent more than 1,000 trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea over five consecutive days, resuming its launch of trash balloons following a monthlong hiatus, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Sunday.

The JCS said that North Korea resumed its balloon launches at around 9 a.m. Sunday morning, just hours after it had sent around 200 trash-filled balloons toward South Korea late Saturday.

“Around 50 trash balloons were confirmed to have landed in Seoul and the northern region of Gyeonggi Province,” the JCS added. “Containing mostly scrap paper, pieces of plastic and plastic bottles, no hazardous materials have been found.”

The JCS also warned the public to watch out for falling debris and to avoid direct contact with any balloons they might find, advising them to report sightings to the nearest military unit or police.

“Considering the safety of our people as the top priority, the military will resolutely and calmly respond by the manual,” said the JCS.

According to the JCS, North Korea launched at least 1,100 trash balloons over the past five days. This marks the first time North Korea has launched trash balloons for five straight days.