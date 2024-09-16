Typhoon\'s centre passes Shanghai

As Bebinca continues to move towards the inland area, it is projected to impact areas including Shanghai and the provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui with powerful winds and heavy rains on Monday.

More than 414,000 people have been relocated across Shanghai and 811 ships have been evacuated as of early morning on Monday, according to the Shanghai Flood Control Headquarters.

Another typhoon, tropical storm Pulasan, the 14th typhoon of this year, has formed. According to the China Meteorological Administration, Pulasan formed in the northwestern Pacific Ocean on Sunday night. It is projected to move at a speed of 20 to 25 kilometres per hour, gradually intensifying as it heads towards the East China Sea.

According to the China Meteorological Administration, Pulasan might have a similar movement to Bebinca, but due to the involvement of cold air from Sept 18 to 20, the new typhoon's movement will be difficult to forecast.