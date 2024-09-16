Typhoon\'s centre passes Shanghai

At noon on Monday, the centre of Bebinca is located in Kunshan, Jiangsu province. Its eastern side continues to affect Shanghai and will bring wind and rain during the afternoon, with a weakening level. Most parts of the city will see the wind and rain cease in the evening.
Typhoon Bebinca landed in Shanghai's Lin-gang Special Area in Pudong early Monday morning with wind speeds of up to 42 meters per second. Bebinca has surpassed typhoon Gloria to be the strongest storm to hit Shanghai since 1949, according to the National Meteorological Centre.
As Bebinca continues to move towards the inland area, it is projected to impact areas including Shanghai and the provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui with powerful winds and heavy rains on Monday.
More than 414,000 people have been relocated across Shanghai and 811 ships have been evacuated as of early morning on Monday, according to the Shanghai Flood Control Headquarters.
Another typhoon, tropical storm Pulasan, the 14th typhoon of this year, has formed. According to the China Meteorological Administration, Pulasan formed in the northwestern Pacific Ocean on Sunday night. It is projected to move at a speed of 20 to 25 kilometres per hour, gradually intensifying as it heads towards the East China Sea.
According to the China Meteorological Administration, Pulasan might have a similar movement to Bebinca, but due to the involvement of cold air from Sept 18 to 20, the new typhoon's movement will be difficult to forecast.
Wang Ying
China Daily
Asia News Network