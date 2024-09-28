Japan's next prime minister faces major challenges overcoming party scandals

Shigeru Ishiba has long been popular with voters but has often struggled to win over his conservative fellow Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers.

A vocal critic of the hawkish politics of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, he was long seen as a troublesome outsider by some party members. That makes Friday’s victory a huge comeback for Ishiba. It could also signal a break from years of Abe’s influence over the party, even after the former prime minister’s assassination.

Some analysts believe that Ishiba was chosen as much for his image as a centrist who can counter challenges by the more liberal main opposition party as for his policy views.

The 67-year-old former banker was running in the party leadership race for a fifth time and had said this would be his “final battle.”

Ishiba was first elected to parliament in 1986, after being influenced by the late Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka, who was popular with the public. He has served as defence minister, and agriculture minister in other key Cabinet posts, and as the LDP secretary-general under Abe.