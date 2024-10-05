Trump returns to Pennsylvania for a rally at the site of assassination attempt

“I’ll probably start by saying, ‘As I was saying ...’” the Republican presidential nominee has joked, in a bit of black humour about a speech cut short when a bullet struck Trump’s ear and he was whisked off stage — fist aloft — with blood dripping across his face.

Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, got on stage at the Butler Farm Show grounds to speak before the former president and reflected on the events that day while severely criticizing Democrats for calling Trump “a threat to democracy,” saying that kind of language is “inflammatory.”

“You heard the shots. You saw the blood. We all feared the worst. But you knew everything would be OK when President Trump raised his fist high in the air and shouted, ‘Fight, fight!’” said Vance, who was chosen as his vice presidential nominee less than two days later. “Now I believe it as sure as I’m standing here today that what happened was a true miracle.”

Billionaire Elon Musk is also expected to speak as the campaign elevates the headline-generating potential of his return with just 30 days to go in their tight campaign against Democrats Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. A billboard on the way into the rally said, “IN MUSK WE TRUST,” and showed his photo.

A massive crowd stood shoulder to shoulder from the stage to the press stand several hundred yards away at the event billed as a “tribute to the American spirit.” Area hotels, motels and inns were said to be full and some rallygoers arrived Friday.