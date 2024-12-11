Philippines expected to import record rice volume

Despite record production and ample stocks, the Philippines is expected to import a record volume of rice in the 2024-25 crop year, according to a report from the Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) of the US Department of Agriculture.

The FAS said the projected import total of 4.7 million tonnes, which matches last year’s record high, is spurred in part by high domestic prices and the government's recent decision to reduce tariffs from 35 per cent to 15 per cent.