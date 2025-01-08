Tibet earthquake kills at least 126 people and leaves many trapped

The epicentre was in Tibet’s Tingri county, where the Indian and Eurasia plates grind against each other and can cause earthquakes strong enough to change the heights of some of the world’s tallest peaks in the Himalayan mountains.

Tibet is part of China, but many Tibetans’ loyalties lie with the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader who has lived in exile in India since a failed anti-Chinese uprising in 1959. Western governments and human rights organizations have repeatedly accused the Chinese government of abuses in Tibet, where it has cracked down on dissent while investing heavily in economic development.

There have been 10 earthquakes of at least magnitude 6 in the area where Tuesday’s quake hit over the past century, the USGS said.

About 150 aftershocks were recorded in the nine hours after the earthquake, and the Mount Everest scenic area on the Chinese side was closed.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for all-out efforts to rescue people, minimize casualties and resettle those whose homes were damaged. More than 3,000 rescuers were deployed, CCTV said.

Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing was dispatched to the area to guide the work, and the government announced the allocation of 100 million yuan ($13.6 million) for disaster relief.

About 6,900 people live in three townships and 27 villages within 20 kilometres (12.5 miles) of the epicentre on the Chinese side, state media said. The average altitude in the area is about 4,200 meters (13,800 feet), the Chinese Earthquake Centre said in a social media post.

On the southwest edge of Kathmandu, a video showed water spilling out into the street from a pond in a courtyard with a small temple.

“It is a big earthquake,” a woman can be heard saying. “People are all shaking.”

AP

Photo by Reuters