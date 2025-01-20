Eight years ago, stars avoided Trump’s inauguration. This time it’s different

Following the election, celebrity detractors have also been quieter than in 2017, when nationwide marches brought out the likes of Cher, Madonna, Katy Perry, Alicia Keys and Janelle Monae. The People’s March in D.C. on Saturday did not boast about any celebrity participants. At the Golden Globe Awards in early January, Trump’s name was not mentioned on stage -– a stark contrast to 2017, when Meryl Streep used her lifetime achievement award speech to decry the president-elect before his first term began.

“They’ve gone through these processes, and it turned out that none of it ever made any bit of difference,” Thompson said. “All of this celebrity talking against Trump and all of the celebrities going for (Joe) Biden and speaking about the future of democracy not only didn’t make any difference toward the outcome of the election, but one could argue that it actually meant that things moved in the other direction.”

On Friday night in D.C., the nonpartisan nonprofit The Creative Coalition brought together some actors to raise money for and celebrate organizations that support military service members and their families.

“I’m a big fan of things that are nonpartisan, nonpolitical,” said comedian Jeff Ross. “I talk smack for a living and I’m a big believer in free speech. The military protects my right.”

The entertainers stayed largely focused on the event at hand, not the incoming administration, although they did express concern about funding for the National Endowment of the Arts.

“The NEA has always been in peril, regardless of what administration comes in. But it feels like the incoming administration will probably be more aggressive in cutting down funding for the arts,” said actor Steven Weber. “They don’t realize that it’s an essential component not only in our education, but in the life blood of this culture.”

One Monday event will have a bit of celebrity counterprogramming — the Concert for America, not as protest but as fundraiser for wildfire relief which will be held simultaneously in New York and Los Angeles and livestreamed to the world. Participants include Jon Cryer, Lisa Joyner, Conan O’Brien, Julie Bowen, Adam Scott, Wayne Brady and Rosie Perez. In addition to performances and comedy, it will also highlight organizations dedicated to protecting human rights.

Producers Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson started the event in 2017, also held on Inauguration Day, to raise money for organizations and non-profits they thought would need help over the next four years.

“It’s not only to give people a call to action, but also to give them hope, inspiration and to feel connected,” Jackson said.

They didn’t have trouble recruiting entertainers to participate, Jackson said. The only ones who declined did so because they were working.

“I don’t see it as a counter effort,” Rudetsky said. “I see it as a way to get rid of the annoying rhetoric and the hate that’s based on nothing. It’s about unity.”

