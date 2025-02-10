US sees over 24 mln flu cases this season

There have been at least 24 million illnesses, 310,000 hospitalizations, and 13,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the United States, according to the latest estimates of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released on Friday.

Seasonal influenza activity remains elevated and continues to increase across the country, according to the CDC.

Ten influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported during the latest week ending Feb. 1, bringing the season total to 57 pediatric deaths, according to the CDC.