Japan economy grows 2.8 % in 4th quarter

For the whole of 2024, the country's gross domestic product rose 0.1 % from the previous year, the fourth consecutive annual growth.

In nominal terms, GDP grew 2.9 % to 609,288.7 billion yen, exceeding 600 trillion yen for the first time on a full-year basis.

In the fourth quarter, private consumption, a pillar of domestic demand, rose 0.1 % from the previous quarter in real terms, growing for the third successive quarter.

But the pace of growth slowed from the July-September period as consumption of beverages, rice and vegetables declined apparently due to higher prices. Corporate capital spending expanded by 0.5 %, led by bullish investment in software and semiconductor manufacturing devices.