16.5 per cent in Japan want death penalty abolished: Survey

The share of respondents who described executions as irreversible was the highest since the government first asked questions on the issue in a similar survey in 1994.

Meanwhile, 83.1 % of all respondents said that the death penalty system is "unavoidable." Of them, a record 62.2 % said that if the system is scrapped, the feelings of bereaved families of crime victims cannot settle. An answer that vicious crimes should be paid for with life was chosen by 55.5 %, while 53.4 % said that such crimes would increase without the death penalty system.

The strong support for the system may stem from spreading concerns about public safety, possibly affected by crimes such as robberies by people attracted to "yami baito" illegal casual jobs offered online.