ANA to 0rder 77 new airplanes

The parent of All Nippon Airways will introduce the new airplanes, in stages starting in fiscal 2028, to increase the group's fleet to around 320 in fiscal 2030, up 6 % from fiscal 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.
ANA will order 18 midsize aircraft from Boeing Co. for international flights ahead of a planned increase in services between Asia and North America and an expansion of Narita International Airport near Tokyo.
The company will order small and midsize planes for domestic flights, including 20 small aircraft from Brazil's Embraer S.A.
The Embraer planes will serve as replacements for SpaceJet small passenger jets that ANA had planned to buy before Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. halted the aircraft's development.
ANA will also make new investments in planes for its low-cost carrier unit Peach Aviation.
