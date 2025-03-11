Japan so far not given Trump tariffs exemption

At a press conference after the meetings, Muto said he told the US side that Japan should not be subject to tariff measures, including a tariff of about 25 % on auto imports, which is expected to be introduced in April at the earliest.

The US side stressed the importance of its own manufacturing industry and employment while indicating that it values its relationship with Japan, according to Muto. "I felt that the U.S. side is taking Japan's contribution very seriously," he added.

The auto tariffs of around 25 % would be 10 times the current rate for Japan. If implemented, they are expected to not only put upward pressure on the sales prices of Japanese cars in the United States but also have a significant impact on related industries.

As for Trump's proposed reciprocal tariffs against countries and regions with high tariffs or nontariff barriers, Japan's auto safety standards and rice distribution system may be called into question.