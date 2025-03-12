Yunus, UN chief to visit Rohingya camp

The UN chief is set to embark on a Bangladesh visit as part of his annual Ramadan solidarity tour.
Guterres is also expected to have iftar with refugees and members of the Bangladeshi host community, recognising the generosity of Bangladesh in sheltering over a million Rohingya who fled persecution and violence in Myanmar.
The chief adviser is set to leave Dhaka for Cox's Bazar on Friday morning and return to Dhaka in the evening, his Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told UNB.
Guterres is set to land in Dhaka on March 13 on a three-day visit, where he will meet Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar, one of the world's largest refugee settlements, his Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said.
During his visit, he will also visit the capital, Dhaka, where he will meet Yunus, as well as young representatives from civil society.
The secretary-general has made solidarity visits an annual tradition, beginning during his decade-long tenure as UN high commissioner for refugees, when he regularly observed Ramadan alongside displaced and marginalised communities.
"Every Ramadan, I undertake a solidarity visit and fast with a Muslim community around the globe. These missions remind the world of the true face of Islam," Guterres said in his message.
"Ramadan embodies the values of compassion, empathy and generosity. It is an opportunity to reconnect with family and community… And I always come away even more inspired by the remarkable sense of peace that fills this season," he added.
UN chief Guterres, in a recent letter to Yunus, expressed his hope that the high-level conference on Rohingya and other minorities in Myanmar will renew global focus and help develop broader solutions for their plight.
The UN will continue to mobilise the international community to support Bangladesh as a host to the Rohingya, Guterres said.
The UN chief has requested his senior managers to guide the UN country teams in Bangladesh and Myanmar on how they can maximise humanitarian aid and livelihood support to communities in Rakhine.
The Daily Star
Asia News Network