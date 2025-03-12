Yunus, UN chief to visit Rohingya camp

The UN chief is set to embark on a Bangladesh visit as part of his annual Ramadan solidarity tour.

Guterres is also expected to have iftar with refugees and members of the Bangladeshi host community, recognising the generosity of Bangladesh in sheltering over a million Rohingya who fled persecution and violence in Myanmar.

The chief adviser is set to leave Dhaka for Cox's Bazar on Friday morning and return to Dhaka in the evening, his Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told UNB.

Guterres is set to land in Dhaka on March 13 on a three-day visit, where he will meet Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar, one of the world's largest refugee settlements, his Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said.