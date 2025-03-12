Trump appoints 'Ex-US envoy to Thailand' as assistant Secretary of State

Former US Ambassador to Thailand, Michael George DeSombre, has been appointed by Donald Trump as the Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs. DeSombre is a legal expert specializing in business law, particularly mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

DeSombre is the first US ambassador to be appointed as a political appointee since 1975.

He was born in 1968 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. He earned a bachelor’s degree in quantitative economics and a master’s degree in East Asian Studies from Stanford University. In 1995, he obtained a Juris Doctor (JD) degree from Harvard Law School, graduating magna cum laude.