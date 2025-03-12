Cautious Russia awaits details from US on Ukraine ceasefire plan

Russian media group Agentstvo, which analysed Ukrainian open-source maps, said that Ukraine controlled just 150 square kilometres in Kursk now. A Ukrainian source said last year it had controlled 1,376 square kilometres of territory in Kursk.

President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that he is ready to talk about an end to the war and Trump says he thinks Putin is serious, though other Western leaders disagree.

Trump said on Tuesday that he hoped Russia would agree to a ceasefire and that he would talk to Putin this week.

Reuters reported in November that Putin was ready to negotiate a deal with Trump, but would refuse to make major territorial concessions and would insist Kyiv abandon ambitions to join NATO.

A senior Russian source told Reuters that Putin would find it hard to agree to the ceasefire idea without hashing out terms and getting some sort of guarantees.

"Putin has a strong position because Russia is advancing," the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation, told Reuters.

Without guarantees alongside a ceasefire, Russia's position could swiftly become weaker and that Russia could then be blamed by the West for failing to end the war, they added.

"So yes, we are in favour of a truce with both hands, but we need at least framework guarantees and at least from the United States."

Another senior Russian source said the ceasefire proposal looked, from Moscow's perspective, to be a trap because Putin would find it hard to halt the war without concrete guarantees or pledges.

A third Russian source said the most important development was that the U.S. had renewed military aid to, and intelligence sharing with, Ukraine, merely decorating that move with a ceasefire proposal.

RUSSIA WANTS ITS ADVANCES TAKEN INTO ACCOUNT

Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the international affairs committee of the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia's parliament, said on Telegram that Russia's advances in Ukraine must be taken into account.

"Real agreements are still being written there, at the front. Which they should understand in Washington, too," he said.

Putin has repeatedly said a short-term truce is not the way to end the war.

"We don't need a truce, we need a long-term peace secured by guarantees for the Russian Federation and its citizens," he said in December. "It is a difficult question how to ensure these guarantees."

In June, he set out his terms for peace: Ukraine must officially drop its NATO ambitions and withdraw its troops from the entirety of four Ukrainian regions claimed and mostly controlled by Russia, which holds just under a fifth of Ukraine.

Ukraine says the regions have been annexed illegally and that it will never recognise Russian sovereignty over them.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014 after a Russia-friendly president was toppled in Ukraine's Maidan Revolution and Russia annexed Crimea, with Russian-backed separatist forces then fighting Ukraine's armed forces in the east.

Reuters