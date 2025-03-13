Ishiba cabinet disapproval rises to 44 %: Jiji Poll

It was the highest level since the launch of his administration in October last year.

The approval rate fell 0.6 percentage point to 27.9 %, remaining below the key threshold of 30 %, which indicates that the administration is in the "danger zone."

The survey found that 45.4 % of respondents approved an agreement among the Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito and the opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) to scrap the income cap in a program to make high school education free. Meanwhile, 33.2 % viewed the deal negatively.

The LDP-Komeito ruling bloc's decision to raise the taxable income threshold to 1.6 million yen per year was supported by 48.8 % and opposed by 25.4 %.