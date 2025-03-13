Damage from Aeon Card Fraud in Japan reaches 9.9 billion yen

Such fraudulent transactions have been on the rise since last spring, affecting several tens of thousands of Aeon Card users, according to the financial arm of retail giant Aeon Co.

Aeon Financial is working on compensating for the damage. It expects to book 9.9 billion yen in extraordinary losses for the business year that ended last month.

The company said that it has almost completely stopped any new illicit transactions from being conducted through the measures already taken.