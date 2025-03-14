Record 92.6 % of graduating students in Japan secure jobs

Amid serious manpower shortages in the country, the job-securing rate rose 1 percentage point from a year earlier to the level unseen since comparable data were made available in 2000.
According to the report, compiled by the education and labour ministries, the pre-graduation employment rate came to 93.8 % for female students and 91.6 % for male students, both up 1 point.
By major, the rate rose by 1.7 points to 92.4 % for science and by 0.9 point to 92.7 % for humanities.
Of the six regions in the country, five enjoyed higher rates, with Kanto, which contains Tokyo, marking the leading score of 95.9 %, up 1.4 points.
Chugoku-Shikoku became the only region with a shrinking jobs market for fresh graduates, seeing its rate drop 1.2 points to 88 %.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]
Photo by Reuters