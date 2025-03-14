Record 92.6 % of graduating students in Japan secure jobs

Amid serious manpower shortages in the country, the job-securing rate rose 1 percentage point from a year earlier to the level unseen since comparable data were made available in 2000.

According to the report, compiled by the education and labour ministries, the pre-graduation employment rate came to 93.8 % for female students and 91.6 % for male students, both up 1 point.

By major, the rate rose by 1.7 points to 92.4 % for science and by 0.9 point to 92.7 % for humanities.