G-7 Ministers urge Russia to accept equal ceasefire terms

In the statement, the ministers also said, "We welcomed ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire," especially Tuesday's meeting between US and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia.

"We applauded Ukraine's commitment" to the immediate ceasefire proposed by the United States, the ministers said.

The G-7 also "reaffirmed our unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity and right to exist, and its freedom, sovereignty and independence."

"We emphasized that any ceasefire must be respected and underscored the need for robust and credible security arrangements to ensure that Ukraine can deter and defend against any renewed acts of aggression," the statement added.

The ministers said they discussed "imposing further costs on Russia" if Moscow rejects such a ceasefire, warning Russia to accept the proposed temporary ceasefire.

After the meeting, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that "we felt really good about the statement."

The ball is now in Russia's court, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement.