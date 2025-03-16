Houthis say they are ready to escalate after US strikes Yemen

Residents in Sanaa said the strikes hit a neighbourhood known to host several members of the Houthi leadership.

"The explosions were violent and shook the neighbourhood like an earthquake. They terrified our women and children," one of the residents, who gave his name as Abdullah Yahia, told Reuters.

In Sanaa, a crane and bulldozer were used to remove debris at one site and people used their bare hands to pick through the rubble. At a hospital, medics treated the injured, including children, and the bodies of several casualties, wrapped in plastic sheets, were placed in a yard, Reuters footage showed.

Strikes also targeted Houthi military sites in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz, two witnesses said on Sunday.

Another strike on a power station in the town of Dahyan in Saada led to a power cut, Al-Masirah TV reported early on Sunday. Dahyan is where Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the enigmatic leader of the Houthis, often meets visitors.

RED SEA ATTACKS

The Houthis, an armed movement that took control of most of Yemen over the past decade, said last week they would resume attacks on Israeli ships passing through Red Sea shipping lanes off Yemen if Israel did not lift a block on aid into Gaza.

The Houthis had launched scores of attacks targeting shipping from November 2023, saying they were in solidarity with Palestinians over Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.

The attacks disrupted global commerce and set the US military off on a costly campaign to intercept missiles and drones that have burned through stocks of US air defences.

The group has not launched new strikes on Red Sea shipping since it halted attacks when Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza in January.

But on March 12, the Houthis' military spokesperson said the Houthi threat to attack Israeli ships would remain in effect until Israel resumed the delivery of aid and food into Gaza.

The previous US administration of then-President Joe Biden had sought to degrade the Houthis' ability to attack vessels off its coast but limited the US actions.

US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, say Trump has authorized a more aggressive approach.

"To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!" Trump posted late Saturday on his Truth Social platform.

STRIKES ACROSS YEMEN

The US military's Central Command, which oversees troops in the Middle East, described Saturday's strikes as the start of a large-scale operation across Yemen.

The strikes were carried out in part by fighter aircraft from the Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier, which is in the Red Sea, officials said.

"Houthi attacks on American ships & aircraft (and our troops!) will not be tolerated; and Iran, their benefactor, is on notice," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote on X.

Iran's foreign ministry condemned strikes on Yemen as a "gross violation of the principles of the United Nations Charter and the fundamental rules of international law".

The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said the US government had "no authority, or business, dictating Iranian foreign policy."

The Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, also backed by Iran, expressed solidarity with the Houthis on Sunday: "This barbaric aggression constitutes a war crime and a flagrant violation of international law and norms," a statement by the group said.

