How China is lifting consumer spending to boost its growth

China will "place a stronger economic policy focus on improving living standards and boosting consumer spending", according to this year's Government Work Report submitted on March 5 to the National People's Congress, the national legislature, for deliberation.
Boosting consumption is hardly a fresh concept in the Chinese policy toolbox, and consumer spending has played an increasingly vital role in China's economy. In 2024, final consumption contributed 44.5 percent to China's economic growth, surpassing investment and exports, and drove GDP up by 2.2 percentage points.
This year, however, the push has been particularly important as China's economy contends with rising trade protectionism and global headwinds, while the domestic shift from traditional growth drivers, such as real estate, to new and more sustainable ones poses new challenges.
"Expanding domestic demand through stimulating consumption can effectively counter external uncertainties, and it stabilizes short-term growth while aiding structural shifts over time," said Yang Decai, a national political advisor and economics professor at Nanjing University, during the annual meetings of China's top legislature and political advisory body, known as the two sessions.
To support this pivotal transition, the Government Work Report unveiled stronger supportive measures, including issuing ultra-long special treasury bonds of 300 billion yuan ($41.3 billion) to back the consumer goods trade-in program, doubling the scale from last year.
The trade-in program launched a year ago, has played a vital role in revitalizing consumer markets. In 2024, it led to sales exceeding 1.3 trillion yuan, including over 6.8 million vehicles, 56 million home appliances and 1.38 million e-bikes. More items have been added to the list of subsidized products this year.
"The trade-in program is more than just an economic policy," Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao told a news conference on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th NPC on March 6, noting that it has fostered new development engines and improved the quality of life for millions of households.
Wang pointed out that the primary issue constraining goods consumption is the ability and willingness to spend, while the main challenge for services consumption is the lack of high-quality supply.
To tackle these weaknesses, the Chinese government, in addition to clinching cheaper deals for consumers, aims to lift consumer confidence by bolstering people's well-being, with a focus on creating jobs, raising
Targeting over 12 million new urban jobs this year, the government will provide stronger support for full and higher-quality employment, according to the report. It also pledged to raise the minimum basic old-age benefits for rural and non-working urban residents as well as the basic pension benefits for retirees. incomes and easing their financial burdens.
More funds and resources will be used to serve the people and meet their needs, according to the Government Work Report.
"Raising farmers' pension payments may be the most effective way to boost consumption because it will significantly reduce the savings rate and boost consumption for half of China's population," said Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura, who expects more will be done in this regard in coming years.
Government spending on education will rise by 6.1 per cent this year and that on social security and employment by 5.9 per cent, with strong gains also expected in healthcare and housing, Finance Minister Lan Fo'an revealed at the news conference on March 6.
Chinese policymakers have also tied consumption to lifestyle upgrades, not just spending volume, as the Government Work Report highlighted the need to create new consumption scenarios to accelerate the growth of digital, green, smart, and other new types of consumption.
It promised to improve the leave system and ensure its implementation to unlock consumption potential in sectors like culture, tourism and sports, which are among the most powerful service consumption engines.
Meanwhile, new consumption trends, from the winter sports boom to the silver-haired consumer spending upsurge, are already stoking fresh growth.
The silver economy, which caters to China's ageing population, could reach 30 trillion yuan by 2035 and create at least 100 million jobs by 2050, according to national political advisor Jin Li, vice-president of Southern University of Science and Technology.
Sun Guangzhi, head of the provincial culture and tourism department of the ice and snow-rich Jilin province, said the northeastern province sparked over 100 million yuan in direct spending by issuing consumption vouchers in the latest snow season.
"This demonstrates the combined benefits of policy incentives and local resource strength," said Sun, a national lawmaker.
Xinhua
China Daily
Asia News Network