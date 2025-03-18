How China is lifting consumer spending to boost its growth

China will "place a stronger economic policy focus on improving living standards and boosting consumer spending", according to this year's Government Work Report submitted on March 5 to the National People's Congress, the national legislature, for deliberation.

Boosting consumption is hardly a fresh concept in the Chinese policy toolbox, and consumer spending has played an increasingly vital role in China's economy. In 2024, final consumption contributed 44.5 percent to China's economic growth, surpassing investment and exports, and drove GDP up by 2.2 percentage points.

This year, however, the push has been particularly important as China's economy contends with rising trade protectionism and global headwinds, while the domestic shift from traditional growth drivers, such as real estate, to new and more sustainable ones poses new challenges.

"Expanding domestic demand through stimulating consumption can effectively counter external uncertainties, and it stabilizes short-term growth while aiding structural shifts over time," said Yang Decai, a national political advisor and economics professor at Nanjing University, during the annual meetings of China's top legislature and political advisory body, known as the two sessions.

To support this pivotal transition, the Government Work Report unveiled stronger supportive measures, including issuing ultra-long special treasury bonds of 300 billion yuan ($41.3 billion) to back the consumer goods trade-in program, doubling the scale from last year.