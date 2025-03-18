Japan, China, S. Korea foreign chiefs to meet in Tokyo on Saturday

The Saturday meeting will be chaired by Iwaya and attended by his Chinese and South Korean counterparts, Wang Yi and Cho Tae-yul, respectively.

The three East Asian neighbors' foreign chiefs last met in November 2023, in South Korea's Busan.

Iwaya told a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday that he would like to exchange opinions frankly with his Chinese and South Korean counterparts to promote future-oriented cooperation.

The Japanese, Chinese and South Korean ministers will also hold bilateral talks on the sidelines on Saturday.