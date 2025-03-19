Japan’s aid expertise: Lessons from Southeast Asia for Ukraine

In addition to water supply assistance, Japan also has international experience in providing aid to people with disabilities. Since Russia’s invasion, over 300,000 Ukrainian troops and civilians have become disabled as a result of injuries. However, medical equipment is growing outdated due to a shortage of funds, and assisting is an urgent matter. Japan provided rehabilitation equipment and welfare vehicles to 11 facilities in Kyiv Oblast through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). In December 2024, a commemorative ceremony was held in Kyiv. Ruslan Kravchenko, the governor of Kyiv Oblast, expressed his gratitude, saying, “We thank the Japanese government and its people for their extensive support. This will allow us to greatly improve the conditions for people with disabilities.”

Japan has also been committed to providing aid to people with disabilities in Southeast Asia. Gratuitous financial assistance was offered to Indonesia, for example, by providing mobile rehabilitation equipment in 1989 and taking part in a project to construct a vocational rehabilitation centre for people with disabilities in 1995. In addition to dispatching Japanese specialists and Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers (JOCVs) to countries like Thailand and the Philippines, Japan also invites trainees from various countries to Japan through JICA initiatives to help raise rehabilitation standards for people with disabilities.

Removing landmines is another urgent issue that must be addressed in Ukraine. It is believed that the Russian military may have planted mines in an area of up to 150,000 square kilometres, which amounts to over a fourth of the country’s land. The Japanese government has been engaged in mine clearance efforts in Cambodia for many years. Drawing on this experience, it is offering comprehensive support to Ukraine by providing resources developed by Japanese companies, such as mine detectors, mine removers and systems using artificial intelligence (AI) to identify areas where mines have been planted, in addition to training on how to prevent injuries and offering aid to victims.



Japan is also working on assisting Ukrainian soldiers and civilians who survived mines but lost their limbs.

Instalimb, Inc. is a startup company headquartered in Tokyo that utilizes digital technology to create prosthetic legs. The company uses a special scanner to capture the shape of a patient’s leg and creates a 3D-printed prosthetic based on data designed by a prosthetist using software.

The CEO of the company, Yutaka Tokushima, said in an interview with the Japanese broadcasting network TBS Television, “One (of the merits) is that we can create prosthetics very quickly. Where it usually takes a month, we can do it in a day (at the quickest) and significantly lower the cost. Another merit is that one professional prosthetist can make many prosthetics.” Prosthetic legs cost around 400,000 yen in Japan, but Tokushima says the company can reduce it to one-tenth of that amount.

Instalimb has its roots in the Philippines. After working at a computer-related company and as a designer of industrial products, Tokushima joined the JOCV program under JICA and was posted to the Philippines in 2012. Later, with support from JICA and the Philippine government, he established a laboratory equipped with a 3D printer and laser cutter for industrial development. After he learned that many people in the Philippines needed prosthetic legs as a result of diabetes, he took on the challenge of developing high-performance yet affordable prosthetics. Over four years, he developed a technology that specialized in creating prosthetic legs using 3D printing. These prosthetics are now available to people in the Philippines who cannot afford conventional ones.



As he works on creating prosthetics in Ukraine, Tokushima says, “Many people want to recover and rebuild their lives, but they can’t work because they don’t have access to prosthetic legs. So I want to give them hope, first and foremost. Our current mission is to provide prosthetics to every person who needs them as we aim for the ultimate goal of helping all the people of Ukraine regain their bright future.” A Japanese company, born in the Philippines, is now striving to help the wounded people of Ukraine.

Japan is offering aid to Ukraine in a diverse range of fields including infrastructure, education, agriculture, economy, machinery and culture—and much of this expertise comes from the experience Japan gained in Southeast Asia.

By Akio Yaita

Journalist. Graduated from the Faculty of Letters at Keio University. After completing his doctorate at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, he worked as a correspondent for the Sankei Shimbun in Beijing and as Taipei bureau chief. Author or co-author of many books.

