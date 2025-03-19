BOJ\'s Ueda warns of uncertainty over US tariffs

"Uncertainties originating overseas have been growing rapidly," Ueda said in a press conference after the central bank held its short-term interest rate target steady at 0.5 % at a policy meeting.

The BOJ will determine whether and when to raise rates "by evaluating accurately" economic and price trends both at home and abroad, he said.

Ueda said the BOJ will review its economic and price outlook after more details of Trump's tariffs become available going into early April.