Visitors to Japan rise 16.9 % in February

The growth was led by a 57.3 % surge to 722,700 in the number of visitors from China during the Lunar New Year holidays and because of an increase in flights between the two countries.

Visitors from South Korea numbered 847,300, the largest group by country or region and their highest level for February, up 3.5 %.

Visitors from the United States and Australia hit their respective highest levels for February amid the popularity of winter sports resorts.