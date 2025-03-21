SoftBank to acquire US chip designer Ampere

SoftBank plans to acquire Ampere shares from US investment fund Carlyle Group, which owns nearly 60 % of the startup, and others to take full control of it in the second half of this year.

SoftBank has a stake in OpenAI, the developer of the ChatGPT generative AI tool.

They are working together on building AI infrastructure in the United States and offering AI services to corporate customers in Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Photo by Reuters