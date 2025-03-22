Japan, China, S. Korea agree on early leaders\' summit

"We had a frank exchange of views from a broad perspective and confirmed the promotion of future-oriented cooperation," Iwaya told a joint press conference after the meeting.

He emphasized the importance of trilateral cooperation that contributes to people's lives and noted that the three agreed to continue talks to achieve by the next three-way summit meeting concrete results in promoting their countries' mutual understanding, advancing trilateral cooperation to protect livelihoods and resolving common issues such as the declining birthrate and aging population.

Iwaya, Wang and Cho also shared the view that they will cooperate for the success of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit meeting to be chaired by South Korea this autumn.

Meanwhile, the latest meeting highlighted differences in views between China and the pair of Japan and South Korea regarding North Korea, which is strengthening military cooperation with Russia.

During the meeting, Iwaya expressed concern about North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs and said that the denuclearization of North Korea in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions is a common goal of Japan, China and South Korea.

He also sought cooperation in resolving the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea decades ago.

Cho too was critical of North Korea, saying that illegal military cooperation between the country and Russia should be stopped immediately.