Japan, China, S. Korea agree on early leaders\' summit

The three ministers, holding talks at the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Iikura Guest House in Tokyo for about 80 minutes, also agreed to promote future-oriented cooperation in the fields of human exchange, trade and public health.
This was the first meeting of Japanese, Chinese and South Korean foreign ministers since November 2023, when the ministers met in Busan, South Korea, and the 11th such meeting.
Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya chaired the latest meeting, which was attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.
"We had a frank exchange of views from a broad perspective and confirmed the promotion of future-oriented cooperation," Iwaya told a joint press conference after the meeting.
He emphasized the importance of trilateral cooperation that contributes to people's lives and noted that the three agreed to continue talks to achieve by the next three-way summit meeting concrete results in promoting their countries' mutual understanding, advancing trilateral cooperation to protect livelihoods and resolving common issues such as the declining birthrate and aging population.
Iwaya, Wang and Cho also shared the view that they will cooperate for the success of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit meeting to be chaired by South Korea this autumn.
Meanwhile, the latest meeting highlighted differences in views between China and the pair of Japan and South Korea regarding North Korea, which is strengthening military cooperation with Russia.
During the meeting, Iwaya expressed concern about North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs and said that the denuclearization of North Korea in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions is a common goal of Japan, China and South Korea.
He also sought cooperation in resolving the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea decades ago.
Cho too was critical of North Korea, saying that illegal military cooperation between the country and Russia should be stopped immediately.
Meanwhile, Wang suggested that he is taking a somewhat different stance, saying in the press conference that the situation on the Korean Peninsula is complex and sensitive.
Regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Iwaya said, "We need to appeal in unison that unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force will not be accepted anywhere in the world."
Wang did not address the issue during the press conference. At the beginning of the meeting, Wang noted that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II for China and said that the future opens up steadily only through sincere reflection on history.
